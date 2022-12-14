Couples Seek Block On Policy Prioritizing Nonimmigrant Visa

By Gina Kim (December 14, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A group of American citizens and their Pakistani spouses who sued the U.S. Department of State on allegations of delaying familial visa application processes asked a District of Columbia federal judge Tuesday to block the agency's policies that they said arbitrarily prioritized nonimmigrant visas, and order the agency to move their loved one's applications forward by scheduling interviews. ...

