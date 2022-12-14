UPS, Teamsters Want Transferred Drivers' Benefits Suit Nixed

By Beverly Banks (December 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- UPS and a Teamsters affiliate challenged allegations in Indiana federal court from two drivers who say they lost some seniority and pension benefits after they transferred to a different unit, arguing the complaint should be tossed because the plaintiffs haven't raised adequate claims....

