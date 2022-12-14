Eutelsat Urges FCC Approval Of OneWeb Satellite Deal

By Nadia Dreid (December 14, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- French satellite operator Eutelsat met with more than half the Federal Communications Commission last week and used the opportunity to press upon the agency the benefits of its $3.4 billion merger with rival OneWeb....

