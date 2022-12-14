Space Artifacts Are Astronaut's Sole Property, Court Says

By Catherine Marfin (December 14, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has decided for the first time how an Apollo-era astronaut's possessions from space should be characterized in marital estate proceedings while ruling a lower court got it right when it said Alan Lavern Bean's artifacts were considered his separate property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS