Construction Co. Hits Lease Crutcher Lewis With $81M Claim

By Greg Lamm (December 14, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- A subcontractor has filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Washington state court alleging that a joint venture of Clark Construction and Lease Crutcher Lewis overseeing the expansion of Seattle's convention center owes the subcontractor $81 million for a "multitude of disruption," including design changes and schedule mismanagement that delayed the project....

