Leaders Of 2 Crypto Cos. Charged For Alleged Ponzi Scams

By Craig Clough (December 15, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York announced charges in separate cases against the founders and promoters of two purported cryptocurrency companies allegedly run as Ponzi schemes, saying investors in IcomTech and Forcount were fleeced by companies that were not actually engaged in crypto trading or mining....

