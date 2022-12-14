Metallica's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Tossed

By Elizabeth Daley (December 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- A California state judge put an end to Metallica's suit seeking insurance coverage for shows canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing its policy's communicable disease exclusion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS