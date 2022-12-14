Academy Mortgage To Pay $38.5M In FCA Suit Over Bad Loans

By Gina Kim (December 14, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- Academy Mortgage will pay $38.5 million to resolve a False Claims Act case filed in California federal court by a former underwriter-turned-whistleblower who alleged the mortgage lender for years was pushing through ineligible Federal Housing Administration loans to obtain government insurance money, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....

