Modelo Can't Get Early Win, Either, In Hard Seltzer TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (December 14, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a bid for an early win by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's Grupo Modelo in its trademark lawsuit against a Constellation unit over a Corona hard seltzer brand, following the judge's denial of a similar request by the opposing side last month....

