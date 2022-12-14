Feds Sue Arizona Gov. Over Shipping Containers On Border

By Craig Clough (December 14, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- The federal government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his state Wednesday for allegedly trespassing on federal lands by installing hundreds of unauthorized shipping containers along the Mexican border, saying the containers were placed without proper authorization and are creating serious safety issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS