Underwriter Wins Part Of Dismissal Suit Against Lloyd's Biz

By Silvia Martelli (December 15, 2022, 4:42 PM GMT) -- A Lloyd's syndicate unfairly dismissed a senior underwriter because it did not properly investigate concerns about his performance, a tribunal has ruled, although it rejected his whistleblowing claims over allegations that his manager had been involved in a $54 million fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS