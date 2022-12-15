British Telecom Loses Retrial Of Disabled Worker's Bias Suit

By Silvia Martelli (December 15, 2022, 6:53 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has ruled that British Telecommunications treated a former employee detrimentally when dismissing him after a period of sickness, finding that pain from which he was suffering as a result of a traffic accident had caused anxiety and depression....

