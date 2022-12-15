Police Can't Limit Payout Scope, Union Tells Top UK Court

By Adele Redmond (December 15, 2022, 3:46 PM GMT) -- Restricting workers' claims for unpaid holiday pay to three months after the last unlawful deduction is an unreasonable interpretation of the law, a union told the U.K. Supreme Court on Thursday in a case about how compensation should be calculated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS