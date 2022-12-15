In Twitter Sex Trafficking Case, Cooley Out, Quinn Emanuel In

By Tracey Read (December 15, 2022, 1:37 PM EST) -- Elon Musk's well-publicized beef with Cooley LLP has led the new Twitter CEO to part ways with the law firm, which had been defending the social media company from a claim that it benefited from sex trafficking by failing to remove pornographic videos of two trafficked boys....

