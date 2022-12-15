Jury Clears SMR In Car Mirror Patent Infringement Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (December 15, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal jury on Thursday cleared auto supplier SMR USA of liability for infringing rival Magna's driver's side car mirror patents, instead finding that the asserted patent claims were invalid as obvious, and rejecting Magna's bid for $24 million in damages....

