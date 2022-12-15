Chancery Says AmeriSourceBergen Suit Not Time-Barred

By Jeff Montgomery (December 15, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- Relying on a first-of-its kind analysis, a Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday rejected an AmerisourceBergen Inc. claim that stockholders filed an untimely, too-late suit seeking billions in damages from directors and alleging the directors knowingly failed to act on the company's alleged role in fueling the nation's deadly opioid epidemic....

