Ga. Judge Pauses AG's Probe Of NGO Election Spending

By Peter McGuire (December 15, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has temporarily barred Peach State authorities from enforcing state campaign finance laws against a pair of nonprofits founded by Stacey Abrams accused of illegally spending millions of dollars to support her 2018 run for governor, ruling that the state's definition of political campaign committees is unconstitutional....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS