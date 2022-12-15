NJ Atty Can't Revive Fight With Ex-Client And New Counsel

By Jake Maher (December 15, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey lawyer cannot reinstate malicious prosecution claims against a former client who accused him of malpractice and the client's new lawyer, a state appeals court ruled, blasting his "piecemeal" process that included lodging the same accusations in a new filing that mirrored earlier ones that got tossed....

