Cook Co. Prosecutor Fired For Arrest Conduct, Not Disability

By Celeste Bott (December 15, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge handed the Cook County state's attorney's office a summary judgment win Thursday in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former prosecutor who claimed he was fired based on his Parkinson's disease, saying his conduct while being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving failed to comply with office policies....

