Suit Claims American Tower Quit $800M Latin America Entry

By Nate Beck (December 15, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- Terra Tower Corp. and its affiliates have accused American Tower International Inc. of backing out of an $800 million deal to enter the Latin American telecom infrastructure market by purchasing a Guatemala-based firm and agreeing to build nearly 1,000 towers across the continent....

