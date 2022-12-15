Atty In Australia Asks NJ Judge To Toss $5M Malpractice Suit

By Hayley Fowler (December 15, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- A lawyer in Australia asked a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to toss a legal malpractice suit against him stemming from a costly cybersecurity deal, saying he doesn't have sufficient ties to the Garden State for the lawsuit to stick....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS