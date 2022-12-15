Fla. Whistleblower Suit Nets $3M Over Medicare Kickbacks

By Brian Steele (December 15, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Two Florida companies agreed to pay a combined $3 million to settle allegations they paid and received kickbacks in a genetic testing scheme that defrauded Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, and two whistleblowers stand to collect a $570,000 cut for alerting the government....

