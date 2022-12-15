Breast Implant Maker Gets Injury Suit Tossed

By Mike Curley (December 15, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out claims that Mentor Worldwide LLC failed to warn a woman about the risks of autoimmune issues that she said resulted from a ruptured breast implant, saying she hasn't shown any evidence that Mentor failed to meet federal adverse-effect reporting requirements....

