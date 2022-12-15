2nd Circ. Won't Revive Hotel Servers' OT Suit

By Abby Wargo (December 15, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit declined Thursday to revive a group of servers' lawsuit accusing a hospitality franchisee's member and managing partner of shorting them on overtime wages, ruling the managing partner was not considered their employer and, as such, was not liable to pay them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS