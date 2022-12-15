Vans TM Row Paused For Justices' Jack Daniel's Decision

By Gina Kim (December 15, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit announced on Thursday it is pausing a case considering whether a Brooklyn art collective's Wavy Baby sneaker infringes Vans' Old Skool shoe trademark as it awaits a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear a trademark dispute over a chew toy spoofing a Jack Daniel's bottle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS