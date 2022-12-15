Med Mal Atty Gets In Shouting Match With Pa. Wiretap Judge

By Matthew Santoni (December 15, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge's apparent suggestion Thursday that a couple's malpractice suit against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center didn't have to include a surgeon whose Suboxone use allegedly impaired his supervision drew the ire of their attorney, who ended up being shouted down at the close of a hearing over whether the surgeon had been illegally recorded....

