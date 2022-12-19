Texas Tax Talk: What To Know About The Prefiled Bills

By Matt Larsen and Alison Andrews (December 19, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- Our last column covered potential tax legislative topics that the Texas Senate and House of Representatives were directed to consider in the run-up to the 88th Session of the Texas Legislature. Legislators began prefiling bills on Nov. 14, so although the session does not officially begin until Jan. 10, 2023, we are beginning to see the actual tax legislation that's being proposed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS