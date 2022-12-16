18 States Urge High Court To Uphold Train Crossing Laws

By Brian Steele (December 16, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Eighteen states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow Ohio to enforce its law that bans trains from blocking railroad grade crossings for more than five minutes, arguing in an amicus brief that state police powers and public safety are on the line....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS