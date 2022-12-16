Wash. Judge Wary Of Going After Counterfeiters' Web Hosts

By Greg Lamm (December 16, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday said she had "no problem" issuing an emergency injunction against vendors that Amazon sued for allegedly selling counterfeit weapon-mounted tactical lights, but raised questions about extending the injunction to third parties that are not defendants in the suit....

