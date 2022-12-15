Biden's Plan To End 'Remain In Mexico' Put On Hold Again

By Lauren Berg (December 15, 2022, 10:42 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday put the brakes on the Biden administration's plan to end a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while their immigration claims are processed, agreeing with Texas and Missouri that there are still issues with the underlying termination order....

