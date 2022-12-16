Calif. Justices Won't Review Apple Annie Virus Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (December 16, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of California declined to take up a restaurant operator's COVID-19 business interruption coverage appeal, passing on a potential opportunity to clarify the Golden State's position on pandemic coverage issues amid conflicting state appellate rulings....

