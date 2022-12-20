Smucker's Says Marketing Firm Overcharged, Underserved It

By Ryan Harroff (December 20, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Smucker's has accused its former marketing agency of overcharging it more than $3.3 million in part by taking secret discounts on ad space purchases and withholding those savings from the food giant, despite explicitly promising it was doing no such thing during contract renewal negotiations....

