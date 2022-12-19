EPA Scores $150M Deal For Lower Passaic River Cleanup

By Madeline Lyskawa (December 19, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, Tiffany & Co. and 83 other companies have agreed to dish out a combined $150 million to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help cover cleanup costs related to the release of hazardous substances into New Jersey's Lower Passaic River....

