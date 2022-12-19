Texas High Court To Hear School, Oil Co. 'Tax Ferret ' Dispute

By Catherine Marfin (December 19, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up a case appealed by an oil and gas entity and its appraisal district, which are arguing the state's tax code doesn't authorize "tax ferret" agreements in which a taxing unit hires a private entity to generate taxes on a property that otherwise wouldn't be taxed in exchange for a contingency fee....

