NC Justices Find Wis. Printer On Hook For Sales Tax

By Paul Williams (December 16, 2022, 12:51 PM EST) -- North Carolina's Supreme Court on Friday upheld a sales tax assessment on a Wisconsin-based printing company's sales into the state, finding that U.S. Supreme Court precedent that would have required use tax to be levied instead was no longer valid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS