2nd Circ. Scrutinizes Trustee In $39.2M Tilton Award Appeal

By Jeff Montgomery (December 16, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit judge pressed an attorney Friday for the Chapter 7 trustee of a bankrupt ambulance business overseen by Lynn J. Tilton and her Patriarch companies, asking if the trustee may have contributed to the business' collapse and thus undermined the justification for a $39.2 million damages award against Tilton....

