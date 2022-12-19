Split 9th Circ. Says BIA Erred In 'Siloed' Review Of Asylum Bid

By Micah Danney (December 19, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A divided Ninth Circuit has found that the Board of Immigration Appeals wrongly sided with an immigration judge's "siloed" consideration of the individual persecution claims by a Guatemalan man with dwarfism, ruling that the agency must evaluate his claims as a whole....

