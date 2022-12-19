6th Circ. Revives UPS Driver's Suit Over Pension Payments

By Emmy Freedman (December 19, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit reinstated a retired UPS driver's lawsuit claiming he was shorted on his monthly pension payments, saying that a lower court jumped the gun when it ruled he filed his suit too late....

