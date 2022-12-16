Hedge Fund Makes Concessions In Tegna Go-Private Deal

By Christopher Cole (December 16, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- Standard General said Friday that if regulators approve the hedge fund's buyout of Tegna Inc., cable and satellite TV providers that carry Tegna TV stations will not be forced to accept retransmission consent terms other providers have worked out with Standard's partner, Cox Media Group....

