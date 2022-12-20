Baker Hughes Investors Ask Chancery To Preserve Class Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (December 19, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Attorneys for stockholders of global oilfield giant Baker Hughes Inc. told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday that multiple material fact disputes should bar the shutdown of a derivative suit accusing controlling shareholder General Electric of wiring up billions in self-interested insider transactions to solve its own liquidity crisis....

