Jelly Belly Says Candy Man Can Face Founder Claims In Calif.

By Collin Krabbe (December 21, 2022, 12:48 PM EST) -- A CBD entrepreneur accused of falsely claiming to be the founder of the Jelly Belly Candy Co. to promote his own ventures should face the candy company's lawsuit in California, because he made his claims in the state and knew the company is headquartered there, Jelly Belly has told a federal court....

