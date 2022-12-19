Binance Wins Bid For Voyager's $1B Crypto Portfolio

By Rick Archer (December 19, 2022, 2:54 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency investment platform Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. said Monday it had reached a deal to sell its $1 billion crypto portfolio to the U.S. franchise of crypto exchange Binance, replacing the now-canceled bid from collapsed exchange FTX US....

