Fortnite Creator Epic Games To Pay $520M In FTC Deal

By Ben Kochman (December 19, 2022, 10:12 AM EST) -- Epic Games agreed Monday to pay $520 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations that it duped players of the popular video game Fortnite into making in-game purchases and failed to adequately protect underage gamers' privacy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS