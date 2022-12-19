State Farm Policyholders Ask 4th Circ. To Uphold Class Cert.

By Ganesh Setty (December 19, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A group of 111 Virginia policyholders urged the Fourth Circuit to keep intact a Virginia district court's decision granting certification for the class's COVID-19 business interruption claims against State Farm, chalking up the insurer's appeal to merely relitigating a prior, unsuccessful bid to dismiss their suit....

