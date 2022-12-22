Ebury Hits Back Against Ex-Worker's Share Value Challenge

By Sophia Dourou (December 22, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- Fintech company Ebury has hit back against a former employee's attempt to overturn a ruling on the share price she was entitled to as part of her salary package, denying it only obtained that decision by giving false evidence in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS