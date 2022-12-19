Cisco Settles Trade Secret Dispute With Ex-Tech VP

By Gina Kim (December 19, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday signed off on a stipulation that said Cisco Systems agreed to resolve its trade secret claims against a former employee-turned-competitor who was accused of taking thousands of confidential files with him after jumping ship to join Plantronics about three years ago. ...

