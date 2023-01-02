Florida Legislation to Watch in 2023

By David Minsky (January 2, 2023, 1:19 PM EST) -- Following a pivotal election cycle in Florida, voters have handed Republicans a supermajority in the Legislature, which government experts say has turned its attention to addressing a turbulent property insurance market and other legislation that will likely mirror national issues over the next two years, including abortion, infrastructure and sustainable investing....

