Good Samaritan Driver Can't Attack Mask Rule, 7th Circ. Says

By Danielle Ferguson (December 20, 2022, 7:52 PM EST) -- A ride-share driver who claimed that the federal mask mandate restricted his ability to be a good Samaritan can't challenge the policy, a Seventh Circuit panel found Monday, ruling that he could still drive unmasked passengers in need for free. ...

