Hyundai Destroyed Evidence In Own RICO Suit, Court Told

By David Minsky (December 20, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Florida automobile dealership on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss racketeering claims brought by Hyundai, saying that numerous engines considered to be key evidence in the carmaker's fraud-related suit were destroyed in the months leading up to trial....

