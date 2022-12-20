Woman Who Called Cops On Black Birder Turns To 2nd Circ.

By Grace Elletson (December 20, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- A white woman who went viral for calling police on a Black birdwatcher asked the Second Circuit to revive her suit claiming Franklin Templeton fired her after the incident because of her race and gender, calling the dismissal of her case "plain error."...

